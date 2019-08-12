Chemung Canal Trust Company Lifted Johnson (JNJ) Position by $446,607; Transcanada (TRP) Holding Upped by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson (JNJ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 106,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 97,175 were accumulated by North Star Invest Corp. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 41,181 shares. Old State Bank In invested in 1.09% or 149,652 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corporation has 19,454 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newfocus Fin Gp Ltd Co invested in 2.28% or 32,658 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 6,995 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 257,050 shares stake. Money Mgmt Ltd holds 31,574 shares. Penobscot Investment owns 83,485 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 1.09 million shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strs Ohio reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares to 66,006 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,401 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $137.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).