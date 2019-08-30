Chemung Canal Trust Company Increases Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Price Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Lifted Holding by $1.64 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 306,888 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 10,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 43,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 32,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $155.35. About 5.57 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 122 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 35,666 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 2,023 shares. Boston Prns has 2.74 million shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,845 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,220 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1.33M shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 33 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Cohen Steers holds 32,275 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 20,057 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Horizon Limited reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 80,102 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. Cornerstone Inc owns 3,240 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru holds 2.03 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 8,665 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier Tru Company, a California-based fund reported 80,402 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13.37 million shares. Thomasville National Bank holds 1.82% or 62,438 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger has 2.82% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.48M shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 20,302 shares.