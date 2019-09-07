Chemung Canal Trust Company Increases Stake in American (AXP); As Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Market Valuation Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $507,305

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 29 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 2,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $419.4. About 278,943 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 40,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 375,347 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.41% or 40,790 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 253,347 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,911 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 32,066 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Permit Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1,100 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 22,411 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd has invested 1.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California-based Eqis Capital Inc has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Check Management Ca reported 3.14% stake. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Davenport & Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 51,689 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11,543 shares to 400,731 shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,829 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.12% stake. 526,823 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 40,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,362 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 2,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 167,899 shares. Atria Investments Ltd invested in 0.04% or 3,391 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 28,685 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 134,177 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 136,203 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has 69,416 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,040 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 107,619 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 15 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $47.50 million for 85.94 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

