Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased Stake in Intel (INTC) as Valuation Declined; Cantillon Capital Management Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Lifted by $25.31 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 59,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 203,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 143,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 644,675 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 13,523 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $607.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” and published on August 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,281 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arrow Financial holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 56,727 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,835 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,794 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Co reported 1.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 56,400 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 8,786 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Florida-based Edmp Inc has invested 2.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.02 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gp Inc reported 9,227 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,923 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11,543 shares to 400,731 shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).