Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased By $3.16 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Intel (INTC) stake by 41.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 59,676 shares as Intel (INTC)'s stock declined 9.61%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 203,422 shares with $10.92M value, up from 143,746 last quarter. Intel now has $229.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 16.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 72.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc analyzed 8,220 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)'s stock rose 8.86%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 3,111 shares with $323,000 value, down from 11,331 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is -7.07% below currents $118.01 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 59,237 shares to 203,038 valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 250,570 shares and now owns 523,505 shares. Ishares Tr (SHYG) was raised too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 6,068 shares to 66,006 valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 18,134 shares and now owns 189,829 shares. Sector Spdr (XLV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 4.26% above currents $51.7 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital.