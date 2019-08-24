Chemung Canal Trust Company Holds Position in Capital (COF); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $432,402 as Valuation Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,757 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13,835 shares to 59,171 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,829 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Business Wire” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

