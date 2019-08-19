Chemung Canal Trust Company Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Lifted by $1.71 Million as Valuation Declined; Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $343,406

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 10,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 43,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 32,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $143.78. About 3.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $288.07. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares to 87,153 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp reported 153,240 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 428,131 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company holds 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,270 shares. North Star Asset has 102,847 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested in 0.12% or 84,755 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Communication holds 17,291 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Automobile Association has 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisor Prns has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,974 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 140,743 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,640 shares. 1,452 were reported by Cobblestone Cap Ltd Ny. Mariner Lc reported 79,703 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 21,380 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83 million for 45.29 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.05% or 4,538 shares. Coastline Tru Company accumulated 8,175 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 169,256 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Principal Gp Inc Inc invested in 0.3% or 2.03M shares. Hilltop Inc holds 2,765 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 3,689 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 69,356 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 32,157 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 20,266 shares stake. Brighton Jones reported 7,840 shares. 3,000 were reported by Permanens Cap Lp. Capital Limited Ltd Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

