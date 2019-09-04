Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $1.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Auto Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 24,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 10,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 43,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 32,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.46. About 3.55 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 31.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares to 189,829 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,629 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

