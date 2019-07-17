Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Upped Its Capital (COF) Stake by $364,014; Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Position by $531,030 as Shares Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $302.3. About 1.84 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.90M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares to 2,782 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,629 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,716 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.34% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legacy Capital Ptnrs Inc owns 0.14% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,661 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rbf Capital Limited Com accumulated 80,000 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% or 15,470 shares. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 455,278 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.16% or 12,361 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 3,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Investment holds 0.58% or 1.61M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 53,500 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. The insider Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734. 1,000 shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S, worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of stock or 3,300 shares.