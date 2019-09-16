Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Southern Company (SO) Stake by $1.36 Million; Valuation Rose; Conning Has Cut Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $4.42 Million as Stock Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 21,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 196,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.83 million, down from 217,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $231.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 24,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 62,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.23M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American (NYSE:AXP) by 2,507 shares to 50,790 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson (NYSE:EMR) by 44,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.62 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,516 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 23,427 shares. Court Place Ltd accumulated 15,914 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8,047 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Principal Fincl invested in 0.08% or 1.52M shares. Hwg LP has 6,393 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mercer Advisers has 200 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 61,975 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 2.88% or 576,872 shares. Nadler Grp Incorporated reported 3,710 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 140,200 shares. 11,191 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Lc.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,440 shares to 22,350 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 33,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.08% or 15,652 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 101,136 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 16,645 were reported by Kames Public Ltd Co. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Condor Cap Mngmt has 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,940 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Co holds 6,652 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 696,431 shares. Middleton Inc Ma owns 32,131 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,143 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 274,707 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 1.35% or 4,793 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 51,240 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co holds 13,548 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.97 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.