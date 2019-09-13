Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Position in O’reilly (ORLY) by $2.08 Million; Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly (ORLY) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 3,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $10.87 during the last trading session, reaching $393.9. About 545,694 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore holds 1,770 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 4.15 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd, California-based fund reported 14,031 shares. Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne has invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tanaka Management accumulated 3,441 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 6.62 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 308,167 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Gfs Advisors Ltd Co has 19,290 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation has 25,979 shares. Tompkins owns 41,358 shares. Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montag A & Associates has invested 1.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 129,600 were accumulated by Foyston Gordon And Payne. 2,851 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 1.65% or 1.30M shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31,929 shares to 46,917 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 26,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $363.12 million for 20.60 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

