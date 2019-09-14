Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Duke (DUK) Holding by $1.41 Million as Stock Declined; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Keybank National Association Has Decreased Holding

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke (DUK) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 15,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 53,730 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 69,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Duke for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 39,877 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 43,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.18 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31,929 shares to 46,917 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco by 2,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,746 shares to 98,843 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

