Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $794,430; Tradition Capital Management Has Boosted Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 66.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 25,180 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 15,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 153,067 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 10.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares to 4,915 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,326 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman And Assocs holds 4.05% or 518,725 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 21,782 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Mngmt holds 124,070 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 1.43 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 9,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 275,212 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 100,404 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Numerixs Techs Inc holds 3,200 shares. First Washington holds 62,040 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 19,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd accumulated 78 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,996 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 311,210 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $305,409 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, August 20. KELSEY DAVID H had bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

