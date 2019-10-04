Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Dominion (D) Position; Insignia Systems Has 1.2 Sentiment

Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.53, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 6 funds started new or increased holdings, while 5 cut down and sold positions in Insignia Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.64 million shares, down from 1.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Insignia Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Dominion (D) stake by 21.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,573 shares as Dominion (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 67,590 shares with $5.23M value, down from 86,163 last quarter. Dominion now has $65.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

It closed at $0.98 lastly. It is down 34.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ISIG News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 18/04/2018 BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insignia Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISIG); 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 18/04/2018 – Insignia has historically partnered with Roku; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insignia Systems, Inc. for 56,397 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 21,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,100 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 467,893 shares.

More notable recent Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 65% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Insignia Systems Recognized as Top Display Company of 2019 in the US – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GuruFocus.com” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Air T, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air T, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.04 million. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to clients at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -2.32% below currents $81.39 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of D in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Sector Spdr stake by 10,396 shares to 223,897 valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco stake by 2,967 shares and now owns 18,226 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,445 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Old Republic Intl has invested 1.99% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 19,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.27% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,129 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 19,412 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com accumulated 96,873 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 40,394 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 24,787 shares. Endowment Management LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 23,200 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,018 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Next stop for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline? The Supreme Court – Triangle Business Journal” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are These Utilities Still a Buy After Their Recent Run-Up? – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Organizational Changes – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. 21,400 shares were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E, worth $1.69 million on Friday, September 13.