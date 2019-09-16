Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $315,609; ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (AHEXF) SI Decreased By 53.48%

ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHEXF) had a decrease of 53.48% in short interest. AHEXF’s SI was 562,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 53.48% from 1.21M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5627 days are for ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHEXF)’s short sellers to cover AHEXF’s short positions. It closed at $54.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 2,373 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 148,392 shares with $19.88 million value, up from 146,019 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Vanguard (VWO) stake by 42,341 shares to 18,039 valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Goldman (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,734 shares and now owns 16,092 shares. Dominion (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

