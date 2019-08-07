Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Stake By $7.67 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 1237.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 247,439 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 267,439 shares with $8.49M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 5.59 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) stake by 32.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 10,804 shares as Salesforce.Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 43,573 shares with $6.90M value, up from 32,769 last quarter. Salesforce.Com now has $125.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suvretta Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 7.91% or 1.73M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 201,333 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 189,938 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Waverton Inv Management Limited stated it has 626,761 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. 80,402 were reported by Whittier Tru Com. Ssi Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 17,214 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Argent Tru Company has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valley Advisers stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Redwood Invs Ltd Company stated it has 0.93% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,617 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants holds 0.07% or 3,877 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.29% or 355,700 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Ishares (IVV) stake by 1,484 shares to 4,921 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,846 shares and now owns 55,629 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 20,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inspire Med Sys Inc stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. General Electric Co (Call) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 63.36% above currents $28.36 stock price. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,283 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company owns 545,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 467,397 shares. Carroll owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hodges Capital Inc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 43,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 96,302 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Valley Natl Advisers has 553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Company invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 2.89 million shares. Private Ocean Limited accumulated 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs holds 0.18% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 18,647 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.