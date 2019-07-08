Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $3.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Portolan Capital Management Cut Its Slm (SLM) Position as Shares Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 103,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,744 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 124,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 149,732 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 49,735 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 08/03/2018 Sallie Mae Introduces New, Flexible Graduate School Loans for Medical and Dental Programs; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 14/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,006 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,502 shares to 294,318 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 680,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 152,205 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 69,000 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 243,100 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 48,322 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 19,230 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 87,274 shares. Two Sigma Llc accumulated 11,802 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 7.12M shares stake. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 169,597 shares. Fincl Ser Corp owns 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 20,904 shares. Selz Capital Lc accumulated 1.46% or 770,000 shares. 81,200 are held by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SLM’s profit will be $133.24M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.