Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Its Colgate Palmolive (CL) Position; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut By $1.61 Million Its Simulations Plus (SLP) Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) stake by 20.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 57,496 shares as Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)’s stock rose 70.94%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 220,979 shares with $6.31 million value, down from 278,475 last quarter. Simulations Plus Inc now has $608.34M valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 203,861 shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Colgate Palmolive (CL) stake by 213.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 31,929 shares as Colgate Palmolive (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 46,917 shares with $3.36 million value, up from 14,988 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive now has $63.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 3.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Vanguard (VWO) stake by 42,341 shares to 18,039 valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southern Company (NYSE:SO) stake by 24,801 shares and now owns 38,106 shares. Duke (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Monetary Group Inc has 9,350 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd stated it has 178,250 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 70,630 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Williams Jones & Assoc Lc owns 0.39% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 262,687 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 25,355 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 5,582 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Merchants has 0.39% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,098 shares. 43,131 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Amarillo Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 7,584 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 7,221 shares. City Holdg Communications stated it has 29,472 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 2.88% above currents $73.51 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7200 target in Monday, April 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7400 target. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 353 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 11,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 29,612 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 8,062 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Dorsey Wright And invested in 576 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 19,784 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Blackrock invested in 893,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Co invested in 185,285 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,823 shares. 39,762 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0% or 91 shares.

