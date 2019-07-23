Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted By $867,640 Its American (AXP) Holding; Aecom Technology Has 0.97 Sentiment

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased American (AXP) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 7,960 shares as American (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 48,283 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 40,323 last quarter. American now has $105.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 4.71 million shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 94 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 97 trimmed and sold positions in Aecom Technology Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 134.33 million shares, down from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aecom Technology Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 82 Increased: 61 New Position: 33.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 486,329 shares traded. AECOM (ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: "AECOM to announce third quarter fiscal year 2019 results on August 6th – Financial Post" on July 16, 2019

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.72M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.47% of its portfolio in AECOM for 733,825 shares. Luminus Management Llc owns 5.23 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 2.08% invested in the company for 311,578 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 1.86% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.51 million shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019