Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $575,472 as Market Value Declined; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stock Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.96 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 304 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 100,759 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193. 12,700 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $140,880 were bought by Hogan Michael. 2,000 shares were bought by MARTZ BRAD, worth $22,155 on Monday, August 5. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, May 21. 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 were bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.50M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.