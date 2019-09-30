Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stake; Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Its Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL) as Stock Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 213.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 31,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 14,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77 million shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.43 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 1.14M shares traded or 60.31% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke (NYSE:DUK) by 15,986 shares to 53,730 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 10,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,586 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Mercantile Trust holds 38,332 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Howe And Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,465 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Maverick Capital has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 44,270 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company reported 9,958 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 133,882 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,960 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 1.73M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Da Davidson invested in 105,410 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zebra Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,645 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 27,092 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.81 million shares to 36.38 million shares, valued at $187.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 66,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).