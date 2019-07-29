Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $2.28 Million; Country Club Trust Company Holding in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Boosted as Market Value Rose

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 326,958 shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 12,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,401 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 24,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.07 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. On Monday, May 13 Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 692 shares. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, May 10 the insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 745 shares. 7,000 are owned by Callahan Advsr Lc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Palisade Lc Nj reported 279,265 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 11,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,429 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Aperio Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Beacon Gp owns 69,094 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Griffin Asset has 0.18% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 24,002 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,000 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 9,456 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company owns 395,259 shares. The Georgia-based Rowland Co Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,750 shares to 74,354 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,677 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,213 shares to 109,409 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, down 7.05% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.31 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 3,678 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated accumulated 5,833 shares. Patten Incorporated stated it has 2,136 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 42,305 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wms Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,528 shares. Hallmark Capital accumulated 97,725 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,851 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,327 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.29% or 9,182 shares. Pnc Finance holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.99M shares. 2,723 were accumulated by Art Limited Co. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability accumulated 194,892 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 28,827 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

