Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Coca (KO) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Maintained by Saybrook Capital

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 5.71 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 189,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 207,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,750 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 68,879 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lsv Asset Management has 1.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18.70 million shares. Apriem owns 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,484 shares. Wade G W & reported 48,531 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 138,361 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 18,075 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 30,931 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has 292,446 shares. Alexandria Ltd Company holds 0.26% or 30,305 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Power owns 119,044 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Hodges Cap Management Inc has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Financial Grp Ut accumulated 0.09% or 14,322 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi holds 0.26% or 24,438 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Welch Forbes Llc stated it has 0.51% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 7.88M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security holds 54,164 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Curbstone Fincl Corporation invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 587,440 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company holds 48,790 shares. 42,776 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,207 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 122,704 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.