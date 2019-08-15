Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased By $530,978 Its Chemung Financial (CHMG) Position; Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position By $313,470

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG)’s stock declined 8.74%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 400,731 shares with $18.81 million value, down from 412,274 last quarter. Chemung Financial Corp now has $188.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 4,926 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan

Zacks Investment Management increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 13.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 6,966 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 57,583 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 50,617 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.02B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 2.60 million shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Security National Trust Commerce holds 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 225 shares. Harvey Cap stated it has 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 43,226 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 405,924 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.42% or 227,071 shares. Stieven Cap LP accumulated 374,229 shares. Menta Llc has invested 0.29% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 26,335 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 89,246 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.67% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 91,876 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 5.51 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 4,462 shares.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 6,923 shares to 23,895 valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 302,267 shares and now owns 2,849 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 31.15% above currents $39.65 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.62 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,471 shares to 30,275 valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American (NYSE:AXP) stake by 7,960 shares and now owns 48,283 shares. Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) was raised too.