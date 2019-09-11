Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $338,688; Stock Rose; Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Triumph Group (TGI) by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 441,074 shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares to 243,460 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital (NYSE:COF) by 4,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,128 shares, and has risen its stake in The (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 2.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 435,294 shares. St Johns Management Lc owns 20,199 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 229,536 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Mgmt. Washington, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 284,001 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 306,883 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,692 shares. Notis holds 34,346 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 124,990 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 42,814 shares. Pioneer State Bank N A Or invested in 4.59% or 56,158 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 562,812 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. 3,067 are owned by Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 19.14 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TGI’s profit will be $30.04M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc owns 3.18M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 75,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 31,475 were accumulated by James Investment Rech. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 17,580 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,174 shares. Bridgeway stated it has 87,000 shares. 35,042 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Whittier Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Victory Management owns 1.07M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 26,571 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 754,668 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 6,756 shares.

