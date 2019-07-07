Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Boosted Position in Capital (COF); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $452,214

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12 million, down from 284,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 1.11 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares to 66,006 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,092 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants owns 0.52% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 95,765 shares. Heritage Investors Management reported 126,306 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Addison Cap owns 2,668 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 17,927 shares. Moreover, Gmt Corp has 1.66% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 3,584 shares. Citigroup owns 302,495 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division owns 75,914 shares. Johnson Group Inc reported 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Massachusetts-based Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 5,181 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 115,746 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 689,521 shares. Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.29% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One: Projecting Third Quarter Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Capital One Financial, PTC Therapeutics, and Quotient Technology Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One -4.1% after massive Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Card Issuers Tighten Credit, Take These Steps To Avoid Being Hit – Benzinga” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Jurassic World Save Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Rival? – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And invested in 1,866 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Llc reported 36,339 shares stake. Palladium Prtn Ltd Llc reported 204,445 shares. Orrstown Service stated it has 8,062 shares. Odey Asset Grp Limited holds 0.13% or 14,586 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 1,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,398 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.67 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 51,000 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated reported 0.49% stake. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hexavest Incorporated holds 1.1% or 781,758 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 21.36M shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 58,266 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,050 shares to 32,805 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).