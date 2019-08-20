Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $391,286 as Share Value Rose; Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $996,400

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 1,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 28,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $286.02. About 956,638 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 5.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). E&G Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Dean Associate Llc has 0.65% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,933 shares. Cardinal Management holds 258,450 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brinker Cap owns 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 167,408 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 91,339 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 41,815 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 5.97M shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,454 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Westover Advsrs Lc owns 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,656 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.11% or 339,846 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd stated it has 881,727 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 5,000 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $123.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,629 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).