Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Position in O’reilly (ORLY) by $2.08 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Increased Its Holding

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly (ORLY) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 3,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $398.86. About 1.29 million shares traded or 122.60% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 9,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 274,578 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32M, up from 265,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 4.13M shares traded or 38.21% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Lc has 7,936 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.45% or 131,830 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 130,530 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.03% or 3,148 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Gp Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moors Cabot holds 0.49% or 58,490 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 3,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Oh has 1.2% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Management Commerce has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 145 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 6,742 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 1.33% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 284,153 were reported by Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Strs Ohio holds 1.01 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8,800 shares to 600 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.86 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd reported 20,000 shares stake. 901 were reported by Caxton Assoc L P. Lifeplan Financial Grp holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 56 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 5,474 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.02% or 120 shares. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Connecticut-based Hartford Invest has invested 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 18,834 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,772 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 53,200 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 55 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2,339 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 870 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.