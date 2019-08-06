Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Its Chemung Financial (CHMG) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG)’s stock declined 8.74%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 400,731 shares with $18.81 million value, down from 412,274 last quarter. Chemung Financial Corp now has $204.46M valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3,610 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 87.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50M shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 350,000 shares with $3.04M value, down from 2.85 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.06M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.77 million for 10.71 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,986 activity. STREETER JEFFREY B bought $27,986 worth of stock or 594 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased American (NYSE:AXP) stake by 7,960 shares to 48,283 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital (NYSE:COF) stake by 4,494 shares and now owns 10,128 shares. The (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.

