Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Its Chemung Financial (CHMG) Holding by $530,978; Market Valuation Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $868,736

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,225 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 17,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 6,726 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has risen 3.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CHMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited reported 6,719 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 150,203 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 9,521 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 5,085 shares. 1,198 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 9,376 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 300 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Renaissance Tech Limited Com invested in 75,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Blackrock reported 166,081 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 4,773 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,705 shares in its portfolio.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,471 shares to 30,275 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 EPS, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.77M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chemung Financial (CHMG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Be Disappointed With Their 63% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemung Canal Names New Management Team Member – GlobeNewswire” published on August 17, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CHMG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27,986 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca reported 219,825 shares. 1.48M are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation owns 157,946 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Management invested in 34,418 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Communications LP has 58,206 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 16,948 shares. Security Natl invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap Interest Sarl reported 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wellington Shields Management Ltd has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,874 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,716 shares. Arrow holds 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,733 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 328,654 shares. Andra Ap reported 67,900 shares. 386,229 are held by Assetmark. 88,498 were reported by Meyer Handelman.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares to 15,180 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,494 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Kraft Heinz Co.