Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Its Boeing (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Dodge & Cox Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 15,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 1,873 shares stake. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 2,847 shares. 3,224 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Lc. Fragasso Group Inc holds 2,360 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Com accumulated 5,180 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 3,487 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mathes accumulated 9,460 shares. Int Ltd Ca holds 9,018 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 0.12% or 58,058 shares. First Natl Bank holds 9,117 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Permanens Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50 shares. Tctc Llc owns 1,500 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi accumulated 100 shares. Sterling Ltd Llc stated it has 29,299 shares. The New York-based Beech Hill Incorporated has invested 3.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr by 18,886 shares to 213,501 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 287,300 shares to 46.43M shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 97,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Lc accumulated 2.16% or 106,159 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has 56,161 shares for 4.24% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,252 shares. Platinum Management holds 11,378 shares. Iowa State Bank owns 37,315 shares. Cahill Advsr stated it has 18,415 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. 100,552 are owned by Compton Management Ri. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lc holds 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,860 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.25% or 21,908 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs reported 3.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited, a California-based fund reported 123,147 shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 4.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Cap owns 2,150 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

