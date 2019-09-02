Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $338,688; Eaton Vance Management Stake in Rli (RLI) Has Increased by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 14,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 207,629 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 192,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 104,365 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 32,422 shares. Stifel accumulated 27,927 shares. State Street invested in 5.63M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,133 shares stake. 5,111 are held by Old Retail Bank In. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Geode Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 454,575 shares. 13,200 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Blair William And Il owns 4,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Snyder Capital Lp invested 1.32% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 0.19% or 4,328 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 27,619 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 20,354 shares. Art Llc holds 0.01% or 3,055 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,581 shares to 10.53 million shares, valued at $1.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,419 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 12,582 shares to 95,420 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 84,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

