Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding By $2.52 Million; HCP (HCP) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 24.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 58,620 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 184,840 shares with $8.01M value, down from 243,460 last quarter. Pfizer now has $200.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

HCP Inc (HCP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 227 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 187 trimmed and sold stakes in HCP Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 447.48 million shares, up from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding HCP Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 147 Increased: 177 New Position: 50.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 20.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $17.44 billion. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 9.27% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. for 8.76 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 391,100 shares or 7.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has 7.68% invested in the company for 970,600 shares. The Illinois-based Security Capital Research & Management Inc has invested 6.04% in the stock. Real Estate Management Services Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 269,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.29% above currents $36.22 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. The insider Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.