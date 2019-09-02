Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; SAS AB STOCKHOLM ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (SASDF) Shorts Increased By 5.76%

SAS AB STOCKHOLM ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SASDF) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. SASDF’s SI was 1.18 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 1.12 million shares previously. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 28,006 shares with $5.32M value, down from 29,798 last quarter. Apple now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

SAS AB , together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company has market cap of $513.36 million. The firm also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers ground handling services and technical maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a fleet of 158 aircrafts.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased American (NYSE:AXP) stake by 7,960 shares to 48,283 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,153 shares and now owns 89,924 shares. Sector Spdr was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $201 target. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 25,090 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 60,057 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 8.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 3,480 shares. Indiana-based Ami Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Capital Ltd Company has 38,969 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 204,229 shares. Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,157 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7,790 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,573 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,085 shares. Stearns Services Group Inc reported 20,812 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc invested in 72,414 shares or 2.23% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.