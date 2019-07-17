Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Coca (KO) Position By $834,164; Range Resources (RRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 156 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 131 sold and reduced their stakes in Range Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 252.93 million shares, down from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Range Resources Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 117 New Position: 39.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Coca (KO) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,134 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 189,829 shares with $8.90 million value, down from 207,963 last quarter. Coca now has $222.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06 million worth of stock was sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 12,582 shares to 95,420 valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity.

The stock decreased 6.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 18.30 million shares traded or 112.44% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16