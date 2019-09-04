Chemung Canal Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in American (AXP); E&G Advisors LP Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020; Share Price Declined

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 40,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.20 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares to 55,629 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,019 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.