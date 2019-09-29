Chemung Canal Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan (JPM); Ipswich Investment Management Co Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,730 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49M, down from 103,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 57,656 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 53,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Barclays pays $6.3 million to settle US SEC’s Asia-Pacific hiring probe – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Diversified Business Model Should Help Revenues Cross $120 Billion By 2021 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 45,000 shares. 14,529 were reported by Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 11.16 million shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Huber Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sit Investment Associate Inc reported 0.84% stake. Btim invested in 1.71% or 1.18 million shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Moon Management Limited. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 177,974 shares. Groesbeck Inv Management Corp Nj holds 6,044 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company owns 53,541 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,256 shares. Central Secs stated it has 230,000 shares. Hwg Lp accumulated 0.64% or 5,949 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited holds 23,700 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,340 shares to 167,850 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 6,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,536 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.