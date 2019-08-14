Chemours Co (CC) to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Winmark (WINA) Sellers Increased By 8.75% Their Shorts

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) had an increase of 8.75% in short interest. WINA’s SI was 32,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.75% from 29,700 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)’s short sellers to cover WINA’s short positions. The SI to Winmark Corporation’s float is 1.28%. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168. About 2,925 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:CC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Chemours Co’s current price of $12.60 translates into 1.98% yield. Chemours Co’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 4.82M shares traded or 52.41% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING 2020 GOALS; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS REITERATES YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – CURRENTLY EVALUATING IMPACT OF MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS TO LONGER-TERM TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Net $297M; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 07/05/2018 – CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15$

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.62 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 766 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com owns 6,712 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $26 lowest target. $41.14’s average target is 226.51% above currents $12.6 stock price. Chemours had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Monday, April 15.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $635.27 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 22.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Winmark Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 45,586 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1,573 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 581 shares. Sei Invs Company invested in 8,111 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 1,131 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 5,332 shares. D E Shaw holds 2,103 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 15 shares. Strs Ohio has 3,800 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 916 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 135,460 shares.

