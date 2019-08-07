Chemours Co (CC) to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Ventas (VTR) Sentiment Is 1.12

Ventas Inc (VTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 255 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 228 sold and reduced their holdings in Ventas Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 299.19 million shares, down from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ventas Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 199 Increased: 189 New Position: 66.

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:CC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Chemours Co’s current price of $14.01 translates into 1.78% yield. Chemours Co’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 4.33M shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Chemours Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda at High End of $1.7 Billion to $1.85 Billion Range; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR 7-YEAR, SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY, & 5-YEAR $800 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED $1.7 BLN TO $1.85 BLN RANGE; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS COULD EXCEED 2020 TARGETS FOR EPS AND CASH RETURN; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Net $297M; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. SunTrust maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by SunTrust. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.03 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $25.62 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 49.4 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 1.33 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 3.45 million shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 4.23% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 64,500 shares.

