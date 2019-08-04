ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.97 N/A -0.80 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 182.72% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with average target price of $22.25. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its average target price is $6.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 81.8%. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.