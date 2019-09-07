ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.31 N/A -0.80 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 235.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 66.4% respectively. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.