ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.92 N/A -0.80 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ChemoCentryx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 166.67% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.