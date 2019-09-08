ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.31 N/A -0.80 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChemoCentryx Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, NextCure Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and NextCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 235.28% upside potential. NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus price target and a 26.67% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.