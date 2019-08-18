ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.58 N/A -0.80 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 34 26.63 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nektar Therapeutics has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and has 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 242.26%. Competitively the consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $52.25, which is potential 188.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was more bearish than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 10 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.