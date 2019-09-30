ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 579,487,179.49% -111.1% -19.7% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 190.08% upside potential and an average price target of $19. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 89.23% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.