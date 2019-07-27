ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.79 N/A -0.80 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.47% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with average price target of $22.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 50.2%. Insiders owned 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.