ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is a contrast between ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChemoCentryx Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 580,313,837.38% -111.1% -19.7% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 83,027,303.21% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential is 169.50% at a $19 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.