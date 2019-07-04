ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is a contrast between ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.39 N/A -0.80 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 and has 33.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ChemoCentryx Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 150.28% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with average target price of $22.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 28.2% respectively. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.