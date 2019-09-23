ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.92 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.63 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 166.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 21.7%. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.