ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

As Biotechnology companies, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 579,487,179.49% -111.1% -19.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,570,277.45% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 190.08% and an $19 average price target. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $173, while its potential upside is 79.85%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 0%. Insiders held 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.